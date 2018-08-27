Obituaries

TV: Remembering the Works of the Late, Great Neil Simon

Aug. 27, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, legendary playwright Neil Simon has died at 91.

Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

below, we remember the great playwright with just a few scenes from his greatest plays, musicals and film adaptations.

Barefoot in the Park:

Promises, Promises:

The Goodbye Girl:

They're Playing Our Song:

Biloxi Blues:

Sweet Charity:

The Odd Couple:

The Sunshine Boys:

