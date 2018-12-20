TORCH SONG to Hold Performance Benefiting Actors Fund 1/4

The Actors Fund announced today that Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has donated a block of tickets to their Friday, January 4, 2019 performance at 7:30 pm to benefit The Actors Fund on at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th St.).

The acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will end its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 prior to embarking on a national tour launching fall 2019 at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. The national tour will star Michael Urie, reprising his lauded Broadway performance as Arnold Beckoff.

As of January 6, Harvey Feirstein's Torch Song will have played 26 preview performances and 77 regular performances.

Directed by Moisés Kaufman, the production stars Urie, Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, andJack DiFalco.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Producer Picks tickets for this performance can be purchased through The Actors Fund. Orchestra tickets are $79 and mezzanine tickets are $59 and are now on sale at https://actorsfund.org/torchsong or by calling 212.221.7300 ext. 133.

About The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You