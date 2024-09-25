TK Blue Will Perform as Part of the Harlem Jazz Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Harlem Jazz Series will present T.K. Blue, also known as Talib Kibwe, on October 25th at the historic Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church.

T.K. Blue's journey through the world of jazz is as colorful as his melodies. From his early days with trumpet and drums to falling head over heels for the flute, this versatile artist has mastered multiple instruments. But it's his saxophone that will steal the show, promising an evening of soulful tunes and improvised magic. Educated at the prestigious New York University and Columbia University's Teacher's College, T.K. Blue brings a wealth of knowledge and theory to his performances.

For just $25, you'll have the opportunity to witness a true master at work. From 7 PM to 8 PM, let the smooth sounds of T.K. Blue's saxophone transport you to the heart of Harlem's rich jazz tradition.