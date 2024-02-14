TITANIQUE Production Workers Vote to Join IATSE

Six crewmembers covering carpentry, electric, props, audio, wardrobe, hair, and makeup for the off-Broadway musical Titanique will join The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees after voting unanimously in favor of unionization in a National Labor Relations Board election February 9th. This historic vote is part of a growing trend off-Broadway, as workers at theatres throughout New York City are coming together in solidarity to improve working conditions.

When the music of Céline Dion mixes with the blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. The production debuted Off-Broadway at The Asylum Theatre in June 2022, later transferring to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November of the same year. The musical has garnered accolades such as the 2023 Lucille Lortel Award and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical.

The decision by the crew of "Titanique" to unionize reflects a broader movement within the off- Broadway community, where workers increasingly recognize the importance of collective bargaining and solidarity. Last week, the crew members of "Titanique" joined forces with their counterparts at the Atlantic Theatre for a rally in Washington Square Park, culminating in a march to the New York City NLRB offices to hand-deliver their union election ballots. The demonstration drew enthusiastic support from pro-union allies and numerous workers of other off-Broadway theaters, highlighting the unity and determination of this growing movement.

“Off-Broadway workers are energized, and they want a seat at the table,” said IATSE Representative Dan Little. “This crew has helped to spark the movement. They understand that with a union they have a voice and the power to improve their jobs.”

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade