TITANIQUE Cancels Today's Performance Due to Illness in the Company

Today's performance (Tuesday, December 24) of Titanique Off-Broadway has been cancelled due to illness in the company. The company revealed that tickets for today’s canceled performance will be exchanged or refunded at the original point of purchase. The next performance of Titanique will take place on Thursday, December 26 at 7pm.

The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique continues is award-winning run in NYC at The Daryl Roth Theatre. When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.



Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

