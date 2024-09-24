THE PLAY'S THE THING BY by James Magruder Published by Yale University Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stories of American film, television, Broadway, and regional theater are entwined with the story of Yale Repertory Theatre. August Wilson, Suzan-Lori Parks, Meryl Streep, James Earl Jones, Sarah Ruhl, Courtney B. Vance, and many others who have shaped our culture are part of the artistic legacy of this one institution.

In The Play’s the Thing, published today by Yale University Press, award-winning dramaturg, playwright, and novelist James Magruder chronicles the first 50 years of Yale Rep. This spirited account, full of indelible descriptions of crucial moments in the Rep's history, is based in part on interviews with some of America’s most respected actors, including Paul Giamatti, Frances McDormand, Dianne Wiest, Henry Winkler, and more.



Magruder shows how dozens of theater artists have played their parts in the evolution of this sterling American institution. Each of his four chapters is dedicated to one of Yale Rep’s artistic directors: Robert Brustein, Lloyd Richards, Stan Wojewodski Jr., and James Bundy. Illustrated with amazing photographs from historic productions and from behind the scenes, the book also covers the performance spaces, the playwrights produced most often, casting, set design, the prop shop, the costume shop, artist housing, and other topics—bringing to life a contentious, and utterly human, crucible of creativity. Throughout, Magruder shows how Yale Rep both responded to and reflected historical events and creative trends in American culture and the world-at-large. A foreword by legendary Broadway producer and former NEA chairman Rocco Landesman offers both deeply personal reflections and sweeping context for Magruder’s account.



More than just a valentine to an important American theater, The Play’s the Thing is a story about institution-building and the force of personality; about the tug-of-war between vision and realpolitik; and about the continuous negotiation between educational needs and artistic demands. Full of gems unearthed the archives and from the memories of key players, The Play’s the Thing is essential reading for anyone who cares about the arts in America.

