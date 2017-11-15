THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Bring Laughs and Chaos Across America

The producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong, currently the longest-running play on Broadway, will mount a North American tour for the 2018-2019 season, including a five-week engagement at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong transferred from the West End, opening at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2 of this year. It went on to receive a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play and the Theater Fans Award Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014Whatsonstage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, the Mischief Theatreproduction of The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its third year in the West End, is currently on a 30-week UK tour, and is currently playing on six continents. The Producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over half a million around the world.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell,featuring set design by Nigel Hook,lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

