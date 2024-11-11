THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Be Presented At 53 Above

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for high seas adventure and endless laughs as Jason Ellis and Evelyn Sullivan present a vibrant reworking of Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operetta, Pirates of Penzance! Set to enthrall audiences with its timeless humor, lively music, cabaret seating and a playful twist, the production is set to premiere with two matinee performances at 53 Above at the Broadway Comedy Club this December.

Conceived by Jason Ellis, the reimagined staging promises to bring a timely, eccentric flair to the classic tale. Audiences can expect everything from swashbuckling pirates and duty-bound policewomen to captivating romantic entanglements - all brought to life by a vibrant 9-person cast, and a new 70-minute arrangement of the classic score. With a mix of experienced performers and fresh talent from New York's thriving Cabaret scene, this modern take on the classic musical will capture both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Cabaret setting brings a new thrill to the show, with nine powerhouse singers filling an intimate lounge with big, glorious sound. Every note resonates, immersing the audience in a unique, up-close experience of one of musical theater's most celebrated scores, with musical direction and classical guitar arrangements by Ted Stafford.

"The most astonishing thing to me about Penzance is that the jokes are still funny after 150 years." says Ellis, "You expect great music to be timelessly beautiful, but jokes?"

Penzance Ish brings out the comedy and satire of Gilbert and Sullivan in a way that feels fresh and dynamic, with surprises at every turn. The show is a hilarious treatise on duty, freedom, and law - a story as funny and relevant today as it was in the 19th century.

About the Show: In Pirates of Penzance, young Frederic, a pirate apprentice, comes of age and vows to leave his pirate life, bound to a misguided sense of duty. However, love and an unusual twist in his contract keep him entangled in comic misunderstandings with the Major-General, his daughters, and one delightfully ineffective policewoman. Audiences will experience exhilarating musical numbers like "Modern Major-General" and "Poor Wand'ring One" in a performance bursting with wit and charm.