THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Holds Virtual Open Call for Raoul

The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway is holding a virtual open call for the role of Raoul.

Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny

Male presenting. Mid 20s-early 30s. A dashing, handsome young aristocrat.

Must have an excellent high-baritone voice (two-octave range from A flat to A flat).

This character can be Black, Latine, MENASA, API, Indigenous, mixed, or white.

To Submit

Please prepare a video of you singing the cut of "All I Ask of You" from the musical.

Instructions and sheet music/accompaniment tracks can be downloaded at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/raoulopencall

Deadline for tapes is Friday August 26 at 6PM ET.

About The Phantom of the Opera

T﻿﻿he longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera debuted in 1988, winning seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical. Based on Gaston Leroux's horror novel, it tells the enticing story of the Phantom, who haunts the stage of the Paris Opera and subsequently falls in love with a beautiful young soprano. Audiences are in for a thrilling night of spectacle and romance, accompanied by Broadway's most unforgettable score.