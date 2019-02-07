THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Extends Record Breaking Run

The Office! A Musical Parody will extend its record breaking run at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) through July 7, 2019. Now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history, The Office! A Musical Parody will perform Mondays at 7p, select Thursdays at 7p, Fridays at 7:30p, Saturdays at 2p and 8p and Sundays at 2p and 7p.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Step into Dunder Mifflin for an immersive parody experience and "work" with all your favorite officemates.

Tickets range from $35.00 - $97.00 and are available through Ticketmaster or at The Jerry Orbach Theater box office (212.921.7862). The Office! A Musical Parody is giving its fan community a special offer during Valentine's Day. Use the promotional code PAMBEESLY to get 20 percent off general tickets ($57.00 value).

Or, use the promotional code PAMHALPERT for 20 percent off premium tickets ($77.00 value) before seat selection on Ticketmaster. This offer expires Friday, February 15 at 11:59 pm ET (the promotion does not include Saturday performances). Premium tickets include photos on stage and a meet and greet with the cast after the show.

For more information, visit www.theofficemusicalparody.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You