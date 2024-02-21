THE LAST MATCH Will Embark on Tour This Spring

"The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience" is set to embark on tour beginning this April! The event fuses hardcore wrestling, theatrical spectacle, and 80's-inspired original rock.

Casting has yet to be announced for this production, but Ramin Karimloo, who previously starred in a concert production of the musical, and appears on the cast album, shared the following announcement on Instagram:

Follow the epic journey of our hero, Ben Vengeance, as he steps into the ring for his final pay-per-view event, ready to clash with the formidable Alexander Swagger for the coveted BTD Championship Title. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as they witness two hours of lightning-like energy and emotion, demanding their cheers and applause for more!

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of 'The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience' tour," says Lead Producer and Director Jeremiah James, one of four masterminds behind this electrifying production. Book and lyrics by Jason Huza, Book, lyrics and music by Sylvanna Joyce and C.Robert Smith. Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James. With Wrestling Training and Booking by Bulls James ( Former NXT ) and Afa Anoa’i Jr ( Former WWE ) and Music Direction by Sylvana Joyce and Sujin Kim Ramsey.

"This isn't just a wrestling event or a rock concert” says Book Writer and Lyricist Jason Huza ; it's a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave audiences breathless. Get ready to witness the clash of titans and the roar of the crowd like never before!"

Featuring a cast of professional wrestlers, musicians, and performers, (to be announced at a later date) “The Last Match" promises to deliver an immersive experience that transcends traditional entertainment boundaries.

Don't miss your chance to be part of history as "The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience LIVE" tour kicks off in Rochester NY at The Temple Theater on April 26th, 2024.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday February 23rd, 2024, with special VIP packages offering exclusive perks and access to meet-and-greet opportunities with the stars of the show.

For tour dates, ticket information, and updates, visit thelastmatch.com or by following them on social media: @thelastmatchexperience on Instagram and TikTok.

The full 80s inspired Rock Album, starring Tony Nominee Ramin Karimloo, and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona is available on all streaming services.

Tour Dates

April 26-May 5, 2024

The Temple Theater

Rochester, Ny

May 7, 2024

Higher Ground

Burlington, Vt

May 8, 2024

Empire Live

Albany, Ny

May 10, 2024

House Of Glory Arena

Jamaica, Ny

May 11, 2024

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pa

May 12, 2024

Soundstage

Baltimore, Md

May 14, 2024

Norfolk Masonic Temple

Norfolk, Va

May 15, 2024

The Ramkat

Winston-salem, Nc

May 17, 2024

The Senate

Columbia, Sc

May 18, 2024

Center Stage

Atlanta, Ga