THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA on Broadway- A Complete Guide

The Hills of California is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre. It is located at 235 W 44th Street.
The Broadhurst Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7).
The Hills of California began previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on September 11, 2024 and opened on September 29, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.
No. Before Broadway, the play premiered at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. It opened on January 27, 2024.
In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.
The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the four young sisters rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.
No. All of the action of the play takes place over two time periods in Blackpool, England.
The play was written by Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman, Jerusalem) and is directed by his frequent collaborator, Sam Mendes.
The Hills of California is 2 hours and 45 minutes, with a 15 minute intermission after Act One and a 2 minute pause after Act Two.
Characters in The Hills of California include: Veronica/Joan, Gloria, Ruby, Jillian, Dennis/Jack Larkin, Bill/Mr Halliwell, Luther St John, Mr Potts/Joe Fogg, Penny Biddy, Young Gloria, Young Ruby, Young Joan, Young Jill, Mr. Smith, Mrs. Smith, Tony, Patty, and Dr. Rose.
The Broadway cast includes: Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond, Helena Wilson, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Lara McDonnell, Nicola Turner, Ta’Rea Campbell, Bryan Dick, Richard Lumsden, Richard Short, Liam Bixby, Ellyn Heald, Max Roll, and Cameron Scoggins.
Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Hills of California.
No. Though the play features some music, there is no recording available.
The Hills of California has not yet been eligible for Tony Awards. Nominations will be announced in Spring 2025. The West End production was nominated for two Olivier Awards in 2024 for Best Play and Best Actress.
The Hills of California is recommended for ages 16 and up.
You can get tickets to The Hills of California and every other Broadway show here.
Yes! Entries for The Hills of California digital lottery open at 12 AM one day before the performance. Winners are drawn that same day at 10am and 3pm. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $52 each. Visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to enter.
Subject to daily availability, a limited number of tickets may be available for rush beginning at 10am the day of the performance at the Broadhurst Theatre box office. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $37 each.
