THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Hills of California on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Hills of California playing on Broadway?

The Hills of California is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre. It is located at 235 W 44th Street.

How do I get to The Hills of California on Broadway?

The Broadhurst Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did The Hills of California open on Broadway?

The Hills of California began previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on September 11, 2024 and opened on September 29, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is The Hills of California playing outside of New York City?

No. Before Broadway, the play premiered at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. It opened on January 27, 2024.

What is The Hills of California about?

In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.

The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the four young sisters rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

Does The Hills of California take place in California?

No. All of the action of the play takes place over two time periods in Blackpool, England.

Who wrote The Hills of California?

The play was written by Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman, Jerusalem) and is directed by his frequent collaborator, Sam Mendes.

How long is The Hills of California?

The Hills of California is 2 hours and 45 minutes, with a 15 minute intermission after Act One and a 2 minute pause after Act Two.

What days of the week does The Hills of California play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in The Hills of California?

Characters in The Hills of California include: Veronica/Joan, Gloria, Ruby, Jillian, Dennis/Jack Larkin, Bill/Mr Halliwell, Luther St John, Mr Potts/Joe Fogg, Penny Biddy, Young Gloria, Young Ruby, Young Joan, Young Jill, Mr. Smith, Mrs. Smith, Tony, Patty, and Dr. Rose.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Hills of California?

The Broadway cast includes: Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond, Helena Wilson, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Lara McDonnell, Nicola Turner, Ta’Rea Campbell, Bryan Dick, Richard Lumsden, Richard Short, Liam Bixby, Ellyn Heald, Max Roll, and Cameron Scoggins.

Is the original cast still in The Hills of California?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Hills of California.

Does The Hills of California have a cast recording?

No. Though the play features some music, there is no recording available.

Did The Hills of California win any awards?

The Hills of California has not yet been eligible for Tony Awards. Nominations will be announced in Spring 2025. The West End production was nominated for two Olivier Awards in 2024 for Best Play and Best Actress.

Can I bring my child to The Hills of California?

The Hills of California is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to The Hills of California?

You can get tickets to The Hills of California and every other Broadway show here.

Does The Hills of California have a lottery?

Yes! Entries for The Hills of California digital lottery open at 12 AM one day before the performance. Winners are drawn that same day at 10am and 3pm. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $52 each. Visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to enter.

Subject to daily availability, a limited number of tickets may be available for rush beginning at 10am the day of the performance at the Broadhurst Theatre box office. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $37 each.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on The Hills of California.