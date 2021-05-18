THE GOOD FIGHT, Starring Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, to Return June 24

Paramount+ has announced that the hit original series THE GOOD FIGHT, starring Broadway stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Cush Jumbo, will return for its fifth season on June 24, 2021.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor, Mandy Patinkin, will join the cast for season five.

See a newly released trailer for the new season here:

Season four of THE GOOD FIGHT found Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618."