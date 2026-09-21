THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF COMRADE WHAT'S-HIS-NAME Opens at Philipstown Depot Theater

Giraffe & Gibbon Theatricals and The Philipstown Depot Theater announce the world premiere of THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF COMRADE WHAT'S-HIS-NAME, a new musical comedy written by Simon Gray (Music), Raymond Bokhour (Lyrics), and David Bridel (Book), and directed by John Christian Plummer.

The production opens Friday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. and runs through November 22, 2026, at The Philipstown Depot Theater in Garrison, New York. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

The world premiere marks the first full production of the musical.

Broadway veteran Raymond Bokhour, known for being the longest-running Amos Hart in the history of Chicago The Musical on Broadway, stars as Semyon, an unemployed dreamer living under Stalin's brutal rule in the Soviet Union. Semyon imagines a better life as a tuba player (despite not knowing how to play) but comes to believe that a spectacular exit from life may be his only ticket to fame and glory. When Aristarch, a revolutionary firebrand with motives less than pure, sees an opportunity in Semyon's potential demise, he and a band of scheming misfits seize upon it as a way to spark a rebellion and topple the Communist regime.

What begins as a desperate bid for recognition quickly becomes a farcical struggle for control of Semyon's own story. As he embraces and then attempts to escape his newfound status as a revolutionary hero, the musical takes aim at the absurdity of political power, the hunger for recognition, and the human desire to be remembered.

Adapted from Nikolai Erdman's 1928 play The Suicide, which led to the playwright's persecution and the banning of his work under Stalin, The Glorious Death of Comrade What's-His-Name reimagines the material for a contemporary audience. The musical is a joyful pie in the face to fascism - as relevant today in 2026 as it originally was in 1928.

'This musical is like the lovechild of Mel Brooks and Bertolt Brecht,' says director John Christian Plummer.

He adds, 'It's a joyful, hilarious cry for freedom and decency, and we're unleashing it into our world just as a powerful cry against authoritarianism is sorely needed.'

THE CAST

Raymond Bokhour (Semyon) stars in this production in addition to being one of the creators. He is a Broadway veteran, including playing Amos Hart in Chicago The Musical over a span of more than a quarter century.

Douglas Goodhart (Aristarch) plays the revolutionary firebrand whose motives are considerably less than pure. An Off-Broadway veteran known for This Is Not a Drill and That Bachelorette Show, Goodhart is also the creator of the popular 'Master It!' acting videos, which have earned him a global following.

Christine Bokhour (Masha, Semyon's Wife) is a Broadway veteran whose credits include Chicago and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. She joins her real-life husband onstage in this new musical comedy and also serves as choreographer.

Maia Guest (Cleopatra) is also featured in this production, whose screen credits include Amazon Prime, Netflix, BBC, PBS, VH1, and Lifetime.

Christopher Tefft (Dream Stalin) is a classically trained actor and opera singer who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera and with the New York Philharmonic.

Additional cast members include Natassia Bustamante (Petrova), Jalen Ford (Elpidi), Catherine Luckenbach (Burkin), Jacob Singer Keleman (Pugachov), Linda Speziale (Serefima), and Marcus Troy (Fedya).

THE CREATIVE TEAM

John Christian Plummer (Director) has directed productions in New York, London, Brisbane, and regional theaters throughout the United States. His television writing credits include series for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hallmark, NBC, Comedy Central, and VH1. His production of Twelfth Night was the subject of Julie Cohen's documentary Shakespeare on the Hudson.

Andrew Gerle (Music Director) is a multiple award-winning musical-theater composer and lyricist whose works include Meet John Doe and Whisper Darkly. He is also the creator of the popular poster and recently published book The Periodic Table of Broadway Musicals. He has served as musical director and pianist for many Broadway stars and Broadway pits.

Christine Bokhour (Choreographer) has over 40 years of performance experience on Broadway, tours, and regional theater. Choreography credits include Young Frankenstein, Company, Follies, Goblin Market, and many others. She received Best Director at the 2021 Ariane One Act Play Festival, and Best-in-Show for Lolo's Boyfriend Show at the 2025 New York Fringe

Emmy-nominated Melissa Toth (Costume Designer) has worked in television, film, and theater including Fosse/Verdon, Dying for Sex, Tick...Tick Boom!, Manchester by the Sea, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The design team also includes Charli Rose (Set Designer) and David Aab (Lighting Designer).

THE CREATORS

Simon Gray (Composer) is a Cambridge-trained Harrington Award winner and veteran of the West End, The Donmar Warehouse, and The National Theatre. He has performed, conducted, and composed throughout the United Kingdom.

Raymond Bokhour (Lyricist) is a Broadway veteran, actor, composer, and lyricist best known for his work performing as Amos in Chicago The Musical. He is the recipient of the Harrington Award and the Ellen Schwartz Award for Outstanding Lyric Writing. His works have been recorded by the London Symphony and the Warsaw Philharmonic.

David Bridel (Librettist) is an internationally renowned director, choreographer, librettist, performer, and award-winning playwright. His work has been presented at universities, festivals, and theaters throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, China, Hong Kong, Australia, Austria, and Brazil.

THE LOCATION:

A HUDSON VALLEY PREMIERE, EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM NYC

The Philipstown Depot Theater is in Garrison, New York, on the banks of the Hudson River, approximately one hour north of New York City. Situated directly on Metro-North Railroad's Hudson Line, the theater offers an easy and accessible destination for theater audiences, artists, and members of the NYC theater community.

Housed in a historic 1896 train depot that has been transformed into a 75-seat theater, The Depot Theater presents year-round programming and education programs. The building also has a connection to Hollywood and Broadway history: it was featured in the film Hello, Dolly!, starring Barbra Streisand, as the train depot in the iconic Put On Your Sunday Clothes scene.

This world premiere offers New York audiences the opportunity to experience a new musical comedy in an intimate Hudson Valley setting, while supporting the development of original theater beyond the city.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Giraffe & Gibbon Theatricals is a new production company founded by Raymond Bokhour and Maia Guest, who trained together at London's Central School of Speech and Drama and have collaborated on Shakespeare, American classics, and original works. They are also co-founders of the New York cult-favorite comedy group Mr. Jumpypants.

The production is made possible by generous donations from Alison Anthoine, Bob Marcus, Allison and Craig Nyquist, Denise Rosner, Michael Mell, Jefferson Valley Dental, and others.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 02 Hrs 46 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming