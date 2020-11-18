THE FABULOUS INVALID Podcast Season Three Launches With Vanessa Williams

Broadway's podcast, The Fabulous Invalid, has launched Season Three today with eleven-time Grammy Award nominated recording artist and Tony Award nominated star of stage and screen, Vanessa Williams.

Conversation topics include the work of Black Theatre United, Vanessa's 1994 Broadway debut in Kiss of the Spiderwoman, her West End debut in City of Angels, the current shut down, her reflections on the work of Stephen Sondheim, and what she hopes to see when live performance returns.

Without the usual rhythm of new shows, topics, and personalities to talk with and about due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Season Three of The Fabulous Invalid takes as its theme "our favorite things", and will include a collection of episodes in which co-hosts Jamie Du Mont and Rob Russo talk to some of the theatremakers they love and about the shows and legendary figures they admire.

Next up, Jamie and Rob will celebrate the landmark classic musical West Side Story by talking with Belgian director Ivo van Hove and moderating an exclusive conversation between Broadway legend Carol Lawrence and Broadway's latest sensation, Shereen Pimentel-Broadway's original and latest Maria.

Additional future episodes will include celebrations of the life and work of iconic Broadway composer/lyricists Jerry Herman and Kander & Ebb, a look at the musical Follies, and additional interviews and topics to be announced.

New episodes, and the complete archive of episodes from Season One and Two, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts.

ABOUT "THE FABULOUS INVALID"

Broadway's Podcast, The Fabulous Invalid, presents essential conversations with a curated roster of the best, most important, and innovative theatre-makers working today. Put on your headphones and join theatre savant Jamie Du Mont and writer and critic Rob Russo as they get up-close with the most prominent people in the theatre, from actors, to writers, directors, designers and everyone in between.

The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by Kaufman and Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: the fabulous invalid!

The Fabulous Invalid is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network, the premiere digital destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theatre and the performing arts.

You can find the 84 episode archive of The Fabulous Invalid's first two seasons HERE.

Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today. Having sold millions of records worldwide, Vanessa has also achieved numerous #1 and Top 10 hits on various Billboard Album and Singles charts: Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, Holiday, Latin, Gospel and Jazz.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards and 3 Satellite Awards. Her platinum single "Colors of the Wind," from Disney's Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Vanessa is a strong advocate for equal rights, especially concerning the gay community and minorities. She was honored with the Human Rights Campaign "Ally for Equality" Award for her humanitarian contributions. Vanessa also achieved a career pinnacle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

Vanessa's autobiography, "You Have No Idea," co-written with her mother Helen Williams, was a New York Times Best Seller in 2012. Her recent Broadway credits include co-starring with Cicely Tyson in The Trip to Bountiful, (the #1 play of the 2013 season), After Midnight (2014), and a special limited engagement in Hey, Look Me Over at New York City Center in 2018. Vanessa is currently in Josie Rourke's City of Angels in London's West End.

Vanessa is the mother of four - Melanie, Jillian, Devin and Sasha. Her charitable endeavors are many and varied, embracing and supporting such organizations as Concerts for America, Special Olympics and several others. Vanessa is involved with and committed to the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Vanessa is one of the world's most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world, most recently with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center.

