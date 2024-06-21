THE CONNECTOR Cast Album Now Available; Plus Watch the Cast Recording 'The Whole World Changed'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original cast recording of MCC Theater’s acclaimed world premiere production of The Connector is available today! With a new score from composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown, the album is now available on digital platforms worldwide. Digital sheet music for the songs, published by Concord Music Publishing and released by Hal Leonard, is also available today.

Stream or download the album, as well as purchase digital sheet music, HERE.

Plus, watch Hannah Cruz, Scott Bakula and the cast record "The Whole World Changed" below:

The album is produced by four-time Emmy® Award-winner Jeffrey Lesser and three-time Tony Award-winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), who also serves as arranger, orchestrator and pianist. Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, is the album’s co-producer. The album was recorded by Isaiah Abolin and mastered by Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

With a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman and conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, this timely new musical tells the story of two talented young journalists: a fast-rising writer who must confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop, and an editor who must decide how far she’ll go to stop him. The Connector’s world premiere production from MCC Theater ran in a limited engagement from January 12 through March 17, 2024.

The album features original cast members Scott Bakula, Max Crumm, Hannah Cruz, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mylinda Hull, Daniel Jenkins, Jessica Molaskey, Fergie Philippe, Eliseo Román, Ben Levi Ross, Ann Sanders and Michael Winther.

Tom Murray is the album’s music director and Kristy Norter is music coordinator. The band includes Brown, Jamie Eblen, Hidayat Honari, Adam Kaufman, Randy Landau, Todd Reynoldsand Alison Shearer.

Album Track List:

The Whole World Changed See Yourself I’m Watching You Success So I Came To New York The Voice Of My Generation Cassandra Wind In My Sails Now What Help Me Forget Everything Proof The Western Wall There Never Was

