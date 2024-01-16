How to Watch THE COLOR PURPLE at Home With Hours of Bonus Footage

The film is now available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and more.

By: Jan. 16, 2024



The Color Purple movie musical adaptation is now available to watch at home.

Audiences can now purchase and rent the film on digital platforms, such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. It will be available on 4K UHD, DVD and Blu-ray on March 12.

Variety reports that the digital and physical releases will include hours of bonus features, including a behind the scenes look at turning Alice Walker's novel into a musical. The dozens of features will also have three featurettes with director Blitz Bazawule, producer Orpah Winfrey, the filmmakers and the star-studded cast.

The film will be released internationally on Thursday, January 18. The film will soon stream on Max, however a streaming date is being kept under wraps.

“The Color Purple” stars Taraji P. Henson (“What Men Want,” “Hidden Figures”), Danielle Brooks (“Peacemaker,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”), H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”), Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid,” “Grown-ish”), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment



