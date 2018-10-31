THE CHER SHOW Announces Digital Lottery

The Cher Show has announced it will hold a digital lottery! A limited quantity of $30 tickets will be available to each performance via a digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, by visiting https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/cher/. The digital lottery will open at 8:00AM EST on Thursday, November 1 for tickets to that evening's performance. Lottery seat locations may vary per performance but will always include seats in the first row.

For matinee performances (2pm or 3pm), the lottery opens at 8pm the day prior and will close at 9am the day of the performances. For evening performances (7pm, 7:30pm, or 8pm), the lottery opens at 8am the day of the performance and closes at 2pm.

After being notified, selected winners will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets online. If payment is not received by that time, the tickets will be released. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Please note, some lottery seats may be partial view. Major credit cards are accepted. Once confirmed, lottery tickets can be picked up at the Neil Simon Theatre Box Office with a valid photo ID beginning 30 minutes before curtain.

The Cher Show begins previews tomorrow, Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street), and will open on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The Cher Show will also feature choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies); music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); and dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and Daryl Waters. Rounding out the creative team are nine-time Emmy Award winning costume designer Bob Mackie, Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. General Management is by Baseline Theatrical.

The full company will also feature Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

The new musical is produced by Flody Suarez (What's New Pussycat) and four-time Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

