THE BOYS IN THE BAND Cast to Host Midnight Performance of THREE TALL WOMEN

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women will play a special Midnight Performance as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The production, directed by Joe Mantello, opened on Broadway on March 29 to ecstatic reviews. Last week, Mantello's production of The Boys in the Band started previews on Broadway. To celebrate their director and the vital work of The Actors Fund, the entire cast of The Boys in the Band will host the Midnight Performance of Three Tall Women,

The first Broadway production of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece Three Tall Women has received six Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Play, with Mantello receiving his sixth Best Director nomination. Three Tall Women stars two-time Academy Award-winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award winner, three-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill. Three Tall Women is playing at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The 50th anniversary production of Mart Crowley's ground breaking play The Boys in the Band stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washingtonand Tuc Watkins, The Broadway premiere of The Boys in the Bandis now in previews at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), where it opens May 31.

Tickets for the May 17 Midnight Performance for Three Tall Women are available at actorsfund.org.

Jesse Green, The New York Times, called Three Tall Women "torrentially exciting. A burning raving classic." Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune, raved, "The best show I've seen all year? This one. Far and away. One of the best things I have everseen." Peter Travers, Rolling Stone, cheered that "Glenda Jackson blazes brighter than all the lights on Broadway in the spellbinding Three Tall Women. The competition can wait around and hope, but this is -no contest- the theatrical event of the season." Peter Marks, Washington Post, described Three Tall Women as "a mega mega mega hurricane force production." Lynn Hirschberg, W Magazine, hailed it as "the best revival of the year. The best revival of any year." And Adam Green, Vogue, stated "This is the reason we go to the theater."

Three Tall Women received Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play, Best Leading Actress in a Play (Glenda Jackson), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Laurie Metcalf), Best Direction of a Play (Joe Mantello), Best Set Design of a Play (Miriam Buether), and Best Costume Design of a Play (Ann Roth). This week, Three Tall Women won two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play (Glenda Jackson) and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Laurie Metcalf). The production has also been nominated for seven Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Play, and three Drama League Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Play. The

Three Tall Women received the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and also won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

The production marks Ms. Jackson's long-awaited return to Broadway after a 30-year absence. Her first Oscar came in 1970 with Ken Russell's film Women in Love. She went on to star in film classics such as Sunday Bloody Sunday and A Touch of Class, for which she was awarded her second Academy Award. In 1971, Ms. Jackson starred as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC serial "Elizabeth R," for which she was awarded her two Emmy Awards. Ms. Jackson began her stage career as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. She made her Broadway debut in 1965 in The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade, and went on to star on Broadway in Rose(1981), Strange Interlude (1985), and Macbeth (1988). She has received a Tony Award nomination for every one of her Broadway performances. Most recently, she caused an international sensation in the title role in Shakespeare'sKing Lear at The Old Vic in 2016, for which she received an Olivier nomination and a Critics Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance. In addition to her legendary acting career, Ms. Jackson spent 23 years as a Member of Parliament, and was made a Commander of the British Empire in 1978.

Ms. Metcalf most recently starred on Broadway in A Doll's House, Part 2 as Nora Helmer - a role that earned her critical raves and a 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. For her performance in the movie Lady Bird, she received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations and won the National Board of Review Award, the National Society of Film Critics Award, and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress. Ms. Metcalf is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. Ms. Metcalf has been nominated for three other Tony Awards for November, The Other Place, andMisery. She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne." Her film roles include Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series.

Ms. Pill received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Her other Broadway appearances include The House of Blue Leaves, The Miracle Worker, and Mauritius. Off-Broadway credits include This Wide Night, reasons to be pretty, the American premiere of Blackbird, and the American premiere of The Distance from Here, for which she and her co-stars won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. On television, she was most recently seen in "American Horror Story: Cult." She was a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series "The Newsroom" and the second season of the HBO drama "In Treatment." Her film credits include Miss Sloane;Zoom; Hail, Caesar!; Snowpiercer; To Rome With Love;Midnight in Paris; Goon; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World; Milk;Dan in Real Life; Dear Wendy; and Pieces of April.

Mr. Mantello won back-to-back Tony Awards for his direction of Take Me Out(2003) and Assassins(2004) and has also been nominated for Tony Awards for his direction of Love! Valour! Compassion!(1995), Glengarry Glen Ross(2005), and The Humans(2016). His other Broadway directing credits include Blackbird, An Act of God, The Other Place, Other Desert Cities, November, Wicked, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. As an actor, he received Tony Award nominations for his performances in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches(1993) and The Normal Heart(2011). He also received Emmy Award and Critics' Choice Award nominations for his performance in HBO's "The Normal Heart." He is the recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie, and Joe A. Callaway Awards.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), Paul Gallo (Lighting Design), Fitz Patton (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates (Hair and Makeup Design).

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Eli Bush, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander,Candy Spelling, Len Blavatnik, Universal Theatrical Group, Rosalind Productions, Inc., Eric Falkenstein,Peter May, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Patty Baker, Diana DiMenna, David Mirvish, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, Jason Blum, Jamie de Roy,Gabrielle Palitz, Ted Snowdon, Richard Winkler, Joey Parnes,Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Photo Credit: Brigette Lacombe

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You