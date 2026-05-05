Joshua Henry Releases LIVE AT LINCOLN CENTER Acoustic Album

Acclaimed vocalist and stage performer Joshua Henry, in collaboration with Lincoln Center Theater, has released Live at Lincoln Center, a new live acoustic album recorded in front of an invited audience and available now on all streaming platforms.

Captured in an intimate live setting, Live at Lincoln Center showcases Joshua Henry's singular voice and emotional range through a collection of mostly Broadway covers, reimagined with warmth, spontaneity, and the electricity of live performance. The album also includes candid spoken interludes between songs, giving listeners a front-row seat to the humor, heart, and connection of the evening.

Blending beloved theater repertoire with Henry's deeply personal delivery, Live at Lincoln Center offers a fresh take on songs that have shaped Broadway and the Great American Songbook, while highlighting the immediacy and soul of a one-night-only concert experience.

From classics including “On Broadway,” “Dear Theodosia,” “No One is Alone,” “Till There Was You,” “If I Loved You,” and “Memory,” to a stripped-back rendition of “Let's Stay Together,” the album captures both the power and intimacy that have made Joshua Henry one of the most celebrated vocalists of his generation.

Recorded live in collaboration with Lincoln Center Theater, the project preserves not only the music itself, but also the atmosphere of the room — an invited audience, a world-class performer, and the kind of once-in-a-lifetime musical exchange that can only happen live.

The short interludes woven throughout the album feature Joshua speaking directly to the audience between songs, adding texture, context, and personality to the live listening experience.

For fans of Broadway, live performance, and great vocal storytelling, Live at Lincoln Center is both a celebration of the stage and an invitation into the room.

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