THE BEAST by Circle Line-Summer Cruise Fun for Tourists and Locals

Summer may be coming to a close, but the heat certainly is not! For tourists and New York City locals who are trying to cool down during these hot summer days, Circle Line, home of NYC's most iconic sightseeing cruises is here to help.

For thrill seekers and water lovers who are looking for a fun-filled experience, The Beast is the perfect jet-powered thrill ride for guests to see iconic NYC views in a unique way. The roller-coaster-like speedboat attraction brings guests soaring down the Hudson River from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty making wild twists and turns along the way for tons of splashy action.

The Beast is planning excursions now through the end of September. With tickets priced at $30/adult and $25/child, the 30-minute adventurous cruise departs at every hour, six days a week (closed Mondays). The speedboat will have you flying through the water at a heart-pounding 40 knots (about 45 mph), adding an exciting adrenaline rush to your day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line