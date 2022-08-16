Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BEAST by Circle Line-Summer Cruise Fun for Tourists and Locals

THE BEAST by Circle Line

Aug. 16, 2022  
THE BEAST by Circle Line-Summer Cruise Fun for Tourists and Locals

Summer may be coming to a close, but the heat certainly is not! For tourists and New York City locals who are trying to cool down during these hot summer days, Circle Line, home of NYC's most iconic sightseeing cruises is here to help.

For thrill seekers and water lovers who are looking for a fun-filled experience, The Beast is the perfect jet-powered thrill ride for guests to see iconic NYC views in a unique way. The roller-coaster-like speedboat attraction brings guests soaring down the Hudson River from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty making wild twists and turns along the way for tons of splashy action.

The Beast is planning excursions now through the end of September. With tickets priced at $30/adult and $25/child, the 30-minute adventurous cruise departs at every hour, six days a week (closed Mondays). The speedboat will have you flying through the water at a heart-pounding 40 knots (about 45 mph), adding an exciting adrenaline rush to your day.

For more information on Circle Line Cruises, please visit https://www.circleline.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line



Related Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


THE BEAST by Circle Line-Summer Cruise Fun for Tourists and LocalsTHE BEAST by Circle Line-Summer Cruise Fun for Tourists and Locals
August 16, 2022

Summer may be coming to a close, but the heat certainly is not! For tourists and New York City locals who are trying to cool down during these hot summer days, Circle Line, home of NYC’s most iconic sightseeing cruises is here to help.
ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER Kicks Off Fall with New Hardcore 8% ABV Imperial CiderANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER Kicks Off Fall with New Hardcore 8% ABV Imperial Cider
August 15, 2022

Angry Orchard, the nation's leading cider maker,1 today announced the launch of Angry Orchard Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider. Imperial higher ABV options are driving growth across beer, FMB and cider categories, so Angry Orchard's newest innovation marks the brand's first nationally available 8% ABV cider.
EQUIANO RUM for National Rum Day 8/16 and Recipes to CelebrateEQUIANO RUM for National Rum Day 8/16 and Recipes to Celebrate
August 15, 2022

Summer celebrates some of the most beloved classic cocktail holidays including one of our favorites, National Rum Day on Tuesday, August 16. We want to pass along three easy and delicious cocktail recipes from Equiano Rum.
PIONEER WOMAN® Presents All-New Snack Mixes for FallPIONEER WOMAN® Presents All-New Snack Mixes for Fall
August 13, 2022

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman®, is putting her signature touch on her very first line of snack mixes that are perfect for this season and beyond!
MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA and Celebrity Supporters Issue Call to #RespectYourEldersMEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA and Celebrity Supporters Issue Call to #RespectYourElders
August 13, 2022

Meals on Wheels America – the national leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation across the U.S. – has joined forces with many of its celebrity supporters to launch the #RespectYourElders campaign, garnering support for America's aging population and raising awareness for the importance of honoring seniors nationwide.