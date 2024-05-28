Da'Vine Joy Randolph Cast in ETERNITY Alongside Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in The Holdovers, has just joined her first feature with A24, the popular independent film studio.

According to Variety, Randolph will be appearing in the romantic comedy Eternity, which is directed by David Freyne from a screenplay by Patrick Cunnane. The details of her role are being kept under wraps but she joins a cast that includes Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner. The plot is said to revolve around characters who must make the lofty decision of who they will be with for eternity. Production is slated to begin this summer.

Randolph rose to prominence following her Tony-nominated turn as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost: The Musical. She later appeared in the Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name and The Lost City with Sandra Bullock. More recently, she is appearing in a recurring role in Only Murders in the Building and The Idol. Following her Oscar win for The Holdovers, she was cast in an upcoming Pharrell Williams musical project.

In March, Randolph commented on the low pay of theatre artists, saying “This is like my PSA announcement and I really do mean this. They have to pay these artists better. It’s not okay. Theatre artists in particular break their backs, literally, to do beautiful work and they’re not getting paid their worth.”