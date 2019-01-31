TBT: SPONGEBOB Gets Ready for a Bikini Bottom Day!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Spongebob SquarePants is officially going on tour, as Las Vegas's The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced the production as part of its 2019-2020 season. In honor of the ocassion, we're throwing it back to the show's Broadway rehearsals in October 2017 with Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee, and more! Check out the footage from this beautiful Bikini Bottom day below!

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical concluded its Broadway engagement at the Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street) September 16, 2018, due to previously planned theatre renovations. The production, which began previews on November 6, 2017, and opened on December 4, 2017, played 327 regular performances and 29 previews.

"Our bold reimagining of SpongeBob SquarePants as a musical has been embraced by SpongeBob fans and theatre-goers alike, who experienced the wonderous life in Bikini Bottom first-hand during the Broadway engagement in New York City" said Executive Producer Susan Vargo. "It will continue absorbing audiences across the country and around the world."

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®- winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" "Wonders our from the stage in a ravishing stream and invention" (Time Out New York) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatrically in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ear" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion. Get ready to enjoy the "Broadway Extravaganza" (The New Yorker) that New York Magazine calls "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit." Explore depths of theatrical innovation in NICKELODEON'S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

Related Articles