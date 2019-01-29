Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Tour And More Announced for 2019-2020 Broadway Las Vegas Season At Smith Center

BroadwayWorld has learned that SpongeBob the Musical has announced its first National Tour stop - Las Vegas! This confirms previously announced plans for a tour in the 2019/2020 season.

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will present a blockbuster season for its 2019-2020 Broadway Las Vegas Series sponsored by Southern Nevada Ford Stores and Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Law Firm.

With an impressive award collection including 24 Tonys, two Grammys, 26 Drama Desk Awards, seven Laurence Olivier Awards, and more, the 10-show series will launch in July 2019 with the highly-anticipated return of the smash hit musical THE BOOK OF MORMON. The season will continue with the inspiring tale of ANASTASIA, the return of gravity-defying Broadway sensation WICKED, iconic musical phenomenon JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and the heart-warming holiday hit DR. SUESS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL.

Get away from it all with ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, featuring original compositions and some of the most beloved Jimmy Buffet classics. Explore the depths of theatrical innovation with THE SPONGEBOB MUSCIAL, the Tony Award-winning revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and the hilarious Tony-nominated hit musical MEAN GIRLS. The 10-time Tony Award-winning "Best Musical," THE BAND'S VISIT will conclude the season in June 2020.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, Aug. 4, 2018

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

ANASTASIA

Tuesday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Las Vegas at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

WICKED

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

WICKED, The Smith Center's most "popular" musical, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, 10, 2019

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls "AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story."

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Tuesday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Tuesday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®- winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" "Wonders our from the stage in a ravishing stream and invention" (Time Out New York) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatrically in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ear" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion. Get ready to enjoy the "Broadway Extravaganza" (The New Yorker) that New York Magazine calls "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit." Explore depths of theatrical innovation in NICKELODEON'S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Tuesday, March 10 - Sunday, March 15, 2020

Music. Fire. Rain. Passion. And that's just the opening number..."What a delight it is to enter the world of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!" raves The New York Times. Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

MEAN GIRLS

Tuesday, April 14 - Sunday, April 19, 2020

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

THE BAND'S VISIT

Tuesday, June 23 - Sunday, June 28, 2020

Spend an evening in the company of unforgettable strangers at The Band's Visit-now one of the most celebrated musicals ever. It rejoices in the way music brings us to life, brings us to laughter, brings us to tears, and ultimately, brings us together. In an Israeli desert town where every day feels the same, something different is suddenly in the air. Dina, the local café owner, had long resigned her desires for romance to daydreaming about exotic films and music from her youth. When a band of Egyptian musicians shows up lost at her café, she and her fellow locals take them in for the night. Under the spell of the night sky, their lives intertwine in unexpected ways, and this once sleepy town begins to wake up. The Band's Visit features music and lyrics by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

