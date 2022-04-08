TAKE ME OUT Extends Run Through June 11th

Click Here for More Articles on Take Me Out

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director) has announced that its hit production of TAKE ME OUT has been extended for two additional weeks on Broadway and will now run through Saturday, June 11th. Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, TAKE ME OUT officially opened to rave reviews on April 4th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

TAKE ME OUT features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

In the Tony Award®-winning TAKE ME OUT, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for TAKE ME OUT includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://2ST.com, by calling 212-541-4516. $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID. TAKE ME OUT is supported by grants from the Berlanti Family Foundation, the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Please note: TAKE ME OUT contains adult situations and nudity.

SCHEDULE INFORMATION

TAKE ME OUT will be performed through Saturday, June 11 on the following schedule: Tuesday - Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there will be no performance on Sunday, June 12.

YONDR

Out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space, Second Stage is partnering with Yondr for all performances of Take Me Out. Upon arrival at the Hayes, all phones are placed in Yondr cases by our staff and will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times. For more information, please visit https://www.overyondr.com/faq

SAFETY POLICIES

For our current Covid safety policies, please visit Second Stage Theater (2st.com)