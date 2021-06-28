Susan Stroman to Celebrate THE PRODUCERS 20th Anniversary with Virtual Dance Class

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Producers with an in-person and live-streamed event on June 29th featuring Tony Award- winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman. Join Susan and original cast members from the 12-time Tony winning hit musical for this virtual dance class!

Join Broadway Dance Center online, live from Open Jar Studios in Times Square, for class with Susan, and some of Broadway's finest as you learn the iconic choreography from the show. Afterward, chat with Stroman and other members of the original cast to learn what inspired this hit musical.

The Producers holds the record for most Tony Award wins, taking home 12 awards including Best Musical.

Susan will be joined by an exceptional cast of dancers in-studio that will help demonstrate the choreography, including James Gray, Angie Schworer, Naomi Kakuk, and Matt Loehr.

Register at BroadwayDanceCenter.com. This in-person class will also livestream from Open Jar Studios online via Zoom.