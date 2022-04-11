Students to Present Concerts of Works By Tony Award-Winning Lyricist William Finn 

Lauren Taslitz and Pearl Rhein will present a concert of work written by members of Tony Award-winning writer William Finn's (Falsettos, Spelling Bee) third private Master Class in Lyric Writing on April 27th at the Music Hall, a free, creative space for theater writers provided by the Dramatists Guild Foundation. The hour-long presentation will be available at http://ww.youtube.com/famousinny in early May.

Inspired by his love of teaching, and a desire to motivate emerging writers to continue to hone their craft during the pandemic, William Finn has continued to meet with writers every Sunday afternoon for a ten-week session, creating a community in which the writers could share and receive feedback on their work.

The result is a wonderful collection of songs that will be featured in the concert. Maestra, an organization that provides support, visibility, and community for the women who make the music in the musical theatre industry, gave Bill the opportunity to invite female-identifying lyricists and composers into the room.

Featured writers include Joe Badore, Ioana Preda Buburuzan, Maria Caputo, Eli Cohen, Jacob Fjeldheim, Sean McCabe, Liz Filios, Jordan Friend, E.M. Lewis, Pauli Pecorella, Alex Petti, Pearl Rhein, Kelly Schaaf, Josie Seid, Shayna Toh, Daniel Wilson, Additional performers and musicians include Courtney Bassett, Katie Emerson, Oliver Prose, Racquel Williams, Jasmine Aurora Thomas, Noreen Crayton and others.