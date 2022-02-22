Stephen Schwartz to be Honored at American Songbook Association Gala

American Songbook Association has announced that their Third Annual Gala will honor Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz - the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more - will receive the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event, which takes place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), will star a cast of performers featured in Schwartz's musicals, including Ben Vereen, Ann Harada, Paul Shaffer, Debbie Gravitte, Rupert Holmes, Kurt Peterson, John Bucchino, and Teri Ralston, with additional names to be announced. The evening will be directed by Scott Coulter and feature Michael Roberts as music director.

Premium seating is $300, which includes admission to reception after the performance. Other seats range from $50 to $175. For tickets, which will go on sale March 1, visit www.americansongbookassociation.org.