Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia Team Up for THE SECRET SILK on Princess Cruises

Tony, Oscar, and Grammy award-winning composer of Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell. Stephen Schwartz, has teamed up with John Tartaglia and Princess Cruises on their latest production show, The Secret Silk.

The new show, created and directed by Tony nominee Tartaglia, will debut exclusively on Royal Princess starting February 2018 on a cruise to the Caribbean!

The show features a roster of Broadway talent including Tartaglia, choreographer Shannon Lewis, scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Clint Ramos, with musical direction by Brad Ellis.

The show is part of the cruise line's Come Back New Promise, a multi-million dollar investment in the entertainment available to Princess cruisers.

This is the third show in the cruise line's partnership with Schwartz. Other shows include "Magic To Do," "Born To Dance," "The Secret Silk" and a fourth show which will debut in 2019.

John Tartaglia is an American puppeteer, actor, singer, dancer, voice artist, and comedian, whose theater performance credits include a Tony Award nominated Broadway debut in "Avenue Q," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Shrek The Musical." His off-Broadway, national and international touring show "ImaginOcean" premiered in November as a new Jim Henson Company series on PBS entitled, "Splash and Bubbles." John is also the host of SiriusXM On Broadway's "Sunday Funday."

For more information, visit www.princess.com.





