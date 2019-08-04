Stefan Donner From Vienna, Austria Plays 19th Century Romantic Works On Historic 1868 Henry Erben Organ

Come hear Stefan Donner, internationally acclaimed concert organist from Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, August 11 at 4 PM in SoHo! Mr. Donner will play a full-length recital of German and Austrian 19th century romantic works, particularly suited to the authentic sound of the 1868 Henry Erben organ. On the program are works by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Rheinberger and Czerny. Stefan Donner is 2019 International Recitalist for Erben Organ Days 2019, a series of concerts and events highlighting our historic 1868 Henry Erben Organ. This recital is presented by Friends of the Erben Organ, a non-profit organization formed in 2017 with the mission of restoring and preserving the Basilica's historic 1868 Henry Erben organ.

Date and Time: Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Venue: Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, corner Prince and Mott Streets, Little Italy, NYC

Read More and Contact Us to Reserve Seats





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You