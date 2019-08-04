Stefan Donner From Vienna, Austria Plays 19th Century Romantic Works On Historic 1868 Henry Erben Organ

Aug. 4, 2019  

Stefan Donner From Vienna, Austria Plays 19th Century Romantic Works On Historic 1868 Henry Erben Organ

Come hear Stefan Donner, internationally acclaimed concert organist from Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, August 11 at 4 PM in SoHo! Mr. Donner will play a full-length recital of German and Austrian 19th century romantic works, particularly suited to the authentic sound of the 1868 Henry Erben organ. On the program are works by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Rheinberger and Czerny. Stefan Donner is 2019 International Recitalist for Erben Organ Days 2019, a series of concerts and events highlighting our historic 1868 Henry Erben Organ. This recital is presented by Friends of the Erben Organ, a non-profit organization formed in 2017 with the mission of restoring and preserving the Basilica's historic 1868 Henry Erben organ.

Date and Time: Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Venue: Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, corner Prince and Mott Streets, Little Italy, NYC

Read More and Contact Us to Reserve Seats



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: SIX Will Come to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre this Spring
  • Photo Flash: Cast Announced for San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, Now in Rehearsals!
  • Photo Flash: Barry Manilow Visits FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
  • Colin Donnell, Drew Gehling, Anika Larsen to Lead ALMOST FAMOUS at Old Globe
  • Michael Arden and Stephen Oremus Will Direct and Music Direct MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
  • VIDEO: Head Into the Recording Studio With HADESTOWN

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup