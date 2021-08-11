Stanley Wayne Mathis to Present Virtual Reading of PREACHIN' TO THE CHOIR/AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Veteran Broadway actor and playwright, Stanley Wayne Mathis will present a virtual reading of his new play, Preachin' to the Choir/An Inconvenient Truth, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30pm/EST:

The play is described as a multimedia memorial 'choreo-poem', following a young BLM documentary student and activist, Justice Jamal Obatala, as he attends the Annual Afro Punk Festival in New York City.

This year's celebration takes him on a unique path when he befriends a homeless woman known throughout the community as Neighborhood Nana. The entire experience is documented on his cell phone, but is he the documenter or the documented?

Mathis makes his debut as a Playwright with the play. He says of the project, "This is my first public submission as a Playwright. The Ancestors spoke to me and would not let me rest until it was on paper. I had no choice, but to pick up the sword and write, moving me once again to activism, I pray it will do the same for others!"

Broadway veteran, Tina Fabrique (Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk, Ragtime) will portray the role of Neighborhood Nana, while Richard Crandle will portray the role of Justice Jamal Obata (Kinky Boots, Hairspray Nat. Tour), along with Kimberly JaJuan as Aneeda Ancestry (Ragtime, Marie Christine), Matthew Morgan (The Lion King, Hairspray).

Click here for more information and tickets.