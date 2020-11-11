Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64

Clayton was known for starring on Broadway in Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, and many more.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multiple friends and former castmates of Clayton's.

Clayton made his Broadway debut in Dreamgirls in 1981 as a replacement in the role of C.C. White. He went on to play the role on the first and second National Tours of the production as well, in 1983 and 1985.

In 1992, Clayton returned to Broadway in The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club. His other Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress (1996), The Civil War (1999), It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues (1999), Bells are Ringing (2001), and most recently the revival of The Color Purple (2015).

Clayton has also appeared Off-Broadway several times in productions including Romance in Hard Times (1989), Tapestry: The Music of Carole King (1993), Saturn Returns (1998), Crowns (2002), and Damn Yankees (2017).

In addition to Dreamgirls, Clayton's touring credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (2002) and Les Miserables (2010). Regionally, he was seen in Big River at Paper Mill Playhouse (1997) and The Civil War (1998).

On screen, Clayton has appeared in The Big C (2010), The Equalizer (1985), and Three Men and a Little Lady (1990), among others.

Watch Clayton perform as part of the cast of The Civil War on the 1999 Tony Awards:

