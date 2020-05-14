Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Performances That Never Get Old!

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for a while longer without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

A performance that never gets old...

"Beth Leavel as Mama Rose in Gypsy at the Muny - this clip from 'Everything's Coming up Roses" is remarkable in and of itself, but makes me remember sitting in the audience for her full performance, which might be my favorite performance from anyone in any show ever." -Alex Freeman, Regional Sales Manager

"Brotherhood of Man" from the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. One of the great numbers of all-time. The energy is incredible, the male ensemble nails that fabulous choreo with Harry Potter out front killing it. It is almost too much fun." -Alexa Crisitiello, Newsdesk Editor

"The 'Shall We Dance?' scene from The King and I!" -Chloe Rabinowitz, Newsdesk Editor

"The Kennedy Center Honors for Barbara Cook!" - Spencer Glass, Video Correspondent "When John Cullum took the stage in On The 20th Century he was known as a dramatic actor who played it straight in musicals like On A Clear Day You Can See Forever and Shenandoah. I don't think anyone was prepared for his comical channeling of John Barrymore hamminess as he leaped in the air and rolled on the ground while passionately growling his first song, 'I Rise Again.' This was a great star performance in the greatest production I've ever seen." - Michael Dale, Chief Theatre Critic





