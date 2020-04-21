Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Cast Recordings That Will Make You Want to Dance!
As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?
Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:
A cast recording that will make you want to dance...
"I came home to my roommates belting out Mean Girls one night and we proceeded to dance through the rest of the album. It's one of my favorite memories when listening to it!" - Taylor Brethauer, Social Media Manager
"Newsies - This show makes me wish I could tap dance! Newsies combines my love of musicals and Disney and somehow makes me wish I was a newspaper boy at the turn of the century (only if Jeremy Jordan or Corey Cott are there, too!)" - Kaitlin Milligan, Entertainment Editor
"Mamma Mia! Also the first cast recording I ever bought when I was ... 7?" - Alan Henry, Regional Managing Editor
"I am a terrible dancer, and I know it - so I don't necessarily hop up and dance - but Hamilton always makes me want to move and has fueled many a run or workout in my life."- Alex Freeman, Regional Sales Manager
"Opening - I Hope I Get It" is the one to dance to, where you constantly will try to recreate Michael Bennett's genius choreography after hearing, "a 5, 6, 7, 8!" - Danny Decker, Marketing Associate
