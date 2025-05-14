Sputter Box Celebrates 7th Year Gala in Manhatta

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sputter Box, a clarinet, voice, and percussion trio, is celebrating seven years together with their 7th Year Gala, scheduled for Friday, May 30th at 7:30 pm.

This celebration includes an evening of contemporary chamber music written entirely in 2024, socializing, and refreshments. The program features two world premieres by Aaron Israel Levin, one New York City premiere by Aliayta Foon-Dancoes, and several pieces Sputter Box has played on their US tour this season, including works by Julia Moss, Gemma Peacocke, and Onche Rajesh Ugbabe.

A premiere version of Aaron Israel Levin’s “I cross” takes the audience on a journey through the vastness of the universe using text by Edith Södergran. Levin’s “Operating Room” is a world premiere arrangement for clarinet, voice, and percussion that showcases the inner monologue of a soprano taking an audition.

The New York City premiere of “For Your Own Good” by Aliayta Foon-Dancoes features a collection of stories related to the kitchen table. The speech from these stories is broken down into sounds and rhythms that form the piece.

From the evening-length work “A Strange Power,” Gemma Peacocke’s “Allegra” is a lament from Mary Shelley’s sister Claire as she processes the loss of her child. “Growing Pains” by Julia Moss is a chamber work with staging where the characters process the resistance and discomfort of seeing yourself grow while still feeling nostalgia for old versions of yourself.

The concert opens with “Bending Tradition” by Onche Rajesh Ugbabe, three short vignettes, each exploring a distinct musical tradition: “Village Vibes” draws on West African musical styles; “Alpine Air” reflects the European classical tradition influenced by Ugbabe’s time in the alpine regions of Switzerland and northern Italy; and “Baby Blue” resonates with the musical heritage of blues, jazz, and rock from the continent Ugbabe now calls home.

Sputter Box’s 7th Year Gala will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Tenri Cultural Institute of New York. Tickets are tiered pricing, with base tickets including admission, a drink ticket, and a merchandise raffle ticket. Additional ticket tiers include unlimited drinks, merchandise, concert season tickets, commission dedications, private concerts, and more. Proceeds from this event will support Sputter Box’s upcoming season, including their Winter Premieres series and Still Listening tour.

Program:

Onche Rajesh Ugbabe, Bending Tradition (2024)

Aliayta Foon-Dancoes, For Your Own Good (2024)

Aaron Israel Levin, Operating Room (2024)

Gemma Peacocke, “Allegra” from A Strange Power (2024)

Julia Moss, Growing Pains (2024)

Aaron Israel Levin, I Cross (2024)