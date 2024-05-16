Spotlight on the Arts: Celebrating 30 Years of Power Women at Gracie Mansion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On May 14, 2024, luminaries gathered at the iconic Gracie Mansion venue to honor Schneps Media's 30th Anniversary of Power Women. Gracie Mansion stood as a beacon of history and culture, its grandeur serving as the backdrop for an evening celebration. Mayor Eric Adams, Victoria Schneps, and RosAnna Scotto welcomed guests to an event that paid tribute to women's transformative impact.

Gracie Mansion, a living testament to New York City's enduring spirit, was the perfect backdrop for this significant event. Dating back to 1799, this historic landmark was once Archibald Gracie's country retreat. Since 1942, it has been the official residence of New York City mayors. The Gracie Mansion Conservancy, established in 1981, has been instrumental in preserving this architectural gem, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire future generations.

The evening started with a Cocktail Reception, where esteemed guests, including Geraldo Rivera, Erica Levy, and Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, were serenaded by opera singer So-Chung Shinn, one of the evening's honorees. Meera Gandhi, Jean Shafiroff, and Sandra K Schoenbart, hosts of their own television shows on LTV and other media platforms, were among the honorees. They were celebrated for their contributions to the media landscape. Their work has elevated important conversations, shed light on pressing issues, and empowered audiences with insightful storytelling.

Among the esteemed Power Women honorees in the performing arts were Erika Elliott, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley. These exceptional women were recognized for their outstanding achievements and unwavering dedication to their craft. From SummerStage to The Drama League to BroadwayHD, their work has enriched countless lives and left an indelible mark on New York City's cultural landscape. As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to tales of resilience and triumph, inspiring all those in attendance to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. From the stage to the screen, these women have challenged norms, shattered glass ceilings, and paved the way for future generations of artists and media professionals.

The celebration at Gracie Mansion commemorated 30 years of Power Women in the performing arts and media and served as a testament to the transformative power of creativity and storytelling. As the night came to a close, guests left not just inspired but empowered, ready to carry the torch forward and continue championing women's voices in the arts and media for years to come.

The evening benefitted Gracie Mansion Conservancy, a private, not-for-profit corporation established in 1981 to preserve, maintain, and enhance Gracie Mansion - one of Manhattan's oldest surviving wood structures. The event was produced by The Gracie Mansion Conservancy, Schneps Media’s Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, and Toni Cimino. To learn more about

For the Gracie Mansion Conservancy and The Power Women of Grace, see www.graciemansion.org. To learn more about the complete list of 2024 Power Women Honorees and Schneps Media, see www.schnepsmedia.com

Photo Credit: Jillian Nelson

Victoria Schneps

Toni Cimino, Elizabeth Schneps Aloni & Bonnie Comley

So-Chung Shinn & Sandra K Schoenbart

Meera Gandhi receives her Citation from the Mayor

Mayor Eric Adams

Geraldo Rivera & Erica Levy

Erika Elliott, Bonnie Comley & Bevin Ross

Erika Elliott and Mayor Eric Adams @ Gracie Mansion

Bonnie Comley and Mayor Eric Adams @ Gracie Mansion

Bevin Ross and Mayor Eric Adams @ Gracie Mansion