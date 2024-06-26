Spotlight: BONNIE & CLYDE Filmed Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The fan-favorite musical comes to your living room!



Filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane during two special concert stagings in January 2022, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live features theatre royalty Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Clyde Barrow in the Broadway premiere, alongside Frances Mayli McCann who went on to originate the role of Bonnie in the West End.



Raise a little hell and stream this beloved musical for only $14.99 (without ads) or $9.99 (without ads).*