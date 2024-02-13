Spotlight: BETWEEN TWO KNEES at PAC NYC

Now until February 24, Between Two Knees, written by the acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s (Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls), provides an outrageously funny ride through American history at Downtown Manhattan's Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC).

Directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting and infused with The 1491s' boldly uninhibited comedy, this New York City premiere takes a hard look at the effects of systemic oppression long after our textbooks typically stop teaching Native history.

"Prepare to be challenged, confronted, enlightened, shamed and, above all, amused." —Hartford Courant

Tickets start at $29*:

Book online at pacnyc.org.

Call (212) 266-3000.

GOOD MEDICINE

Feb 9, 2024 at 7:30pm and 9:00pm

Curated and hosted by Jackie Keliiaa

Featuring Jana Schmieding, Bobby “Dues” Wilson, Brian Bahe, and Adrianne Chalepah

After wowing the West Coast, the smash-hit, all-Native stand-up festival Good Medicine brings the healing power of humor to PAC NYC for a one-night stand that’s so funny it hurts!

Jackie Keliiaa (Netflix, Comedy Central) hosts a hilarious lineup of the brightest stars in Indian Country, featuring Jana Schmieding (NBC’s Rutherford Falls), Bobby “Dues” Wilson (FX’s Reservation Dogs), Brian Bahe (2022 New Faces of Comedy) and Adrianne Chalepah (Netflix, Amazon Prime).

