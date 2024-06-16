Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fan-Girls Forever with Leanne Antonio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

I am joined by Leanne Antonio to talk all about her life as an artist and Broadway performer. From originating roles in new works to covering principal roles in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Leanne has run the gamut of performance experience. Born in the Bahamas to Jamaican parents, Leanne had a very special road to the world of musical theater and the performing arts.

After graduating from the University of Michigan, she has gone on to make her mark on the New York City theater scene, and I am so honored to get to share the stage with her in the latest iteration of the new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time at Arena Stage in Washington D.C. Leanne is simply the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!