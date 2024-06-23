Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Making Some Illinoise with Alexi Melvin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is brimming with the latest Bway updates, brought to you by my amazing pals at BroadwayWorld!

Then I am joined by writer, actor, and Tony-nominated producer Alexi Melvin! We talk about Alexi's broad range of interests and talents, from voice acting to co-producing shows like Here Lies Love and The Notebook. Alexi also holds a co-producing credit on Illinoise, which was nominated for Best Musical at this year's Tony Awards. She shares about her upbringing and road to the world of the arts, and how her queer identity drives her to help queer stories get put on the Broadway stage. Alexi is so lovely, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Alexi Melvin is a New York City based actor, writer, and producer. She holds a BA from The New School and studied at the Lee Strasburg Institute. Alexi has a background in journalism, as well as working as an advocate for queer causes and reiki healing.