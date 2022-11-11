Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Claire Tow Theater

Special Offer: All Tickets Just $30 for LCT3's YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS

Nov. 11, 2022  

ALL TICKETS $30!

PERFORMANCES BEGIN NOVEMBER 19
THROUGH DECEMBER 31 ONLY!

In the sanctuary, hallways and rec rooms of a liberal parish, Brian angles for power, Addie attempts transfiguration, and Beatrice battles with obscurity. Meanwhile Kat, the youth pastor, can't stop gazing into the troubled eyes of her congregant Chris. A new play by Julia May Jonas (author of Vladimir), YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is a bracingly funny and slyly devastating collision of coming-of-age eroticism and religious ecstasy.

