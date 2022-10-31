Special Offer: HAIRSPRAY at Miller Auditorium
Special Offer: Spooktacular Savings on HAIRSPRAY at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium, Nov. 4 -5!
Take $31 off your tickets when you purchase through Halloween! The show runs November 4-5, 2022.
You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.
