Special Offer: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at Flint Institute of Music

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents DEATH OF A SALESMAN, by Arthur MIller. Directed by Michael Lluberes.



Death of a Salesman received the 1949 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award® for the Best Play! Widely considered to be one of the best plays of the 20th century, Arthur Miller's classic drama chronicles the fate of the tragic hero Willy Loman as he crumbles under the weight of the American Dream. This emotionally gripping American classic about fathers and sons, promise and anguish, loyalty and loss is as relevant today as ever. Featuring two-time Tony Award® nominee Lewis J. Stadlen.



Lewis J. Stadlen's Broadway credits include The Front Page, Fish in the Dark, The Nance, The Producers, 45 Seconds from Broadway, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Tony Award® nomination),The Female Odd Couple, Candide (Tony Award® nomination),The Sunshine Boys, Minnie's Boys (Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Theatre World Award).



With Craig Ester, Carolyn Gillespie, Scott Anthony Joy, Sarab Kamoo, Michael Lopetrone, Marie Muhammad, Laura Nguyen, Kevin O'Callaghan, Rico Bruce Wade and David Wohl.

