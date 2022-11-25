Special Offer: CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKER at Sheen Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 25, 2022  

The Sheen Center is excited to announce its 2022 benefit performance Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason. With performances by Actor/Singer, Vanessa Williams; Singer, Darlene Love; America's Irish Tenor, Ronan Tynan; Actor Julie Benko; Actor/Musician, Frank Shiner; Actor and Dancer, Rick Faugno; Comedian, Jen Fulwiler; Rock Violinist, Daisy Jopling; and the Huntertones Horns.

Composer, Producer and Keyboardist, Henry Hey, is the event's music director. Hey, who performed with Bruce Springsteen during his "Take Over" performance on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" the week of November 15, will also play piano and lead Christmas on Bleecker's all-star band.


