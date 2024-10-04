South Street Seaport Museum to Present Queer History: NAUTI AND NICE Comedy Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Queer History: "Nauti" and Nice Comedy Show on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 7pm. Step aboard the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree for a one-of-a-kind evening filled with laughter and history. Join hosts Kylie Holloway and Cole Steffensen as they lead a lighthearted LGBTQ+ comedy variety show that dives into New York's very true and very queer "nauti"-cal past.

Enjoy performances from some of the city's top Queer comedians, musicians, drag artists, and entertainers, while learning about the salacious stories of LGBTQ+ individuals throughout the city's vibrant history. Don't miss this unique blend of comedy and history set against the stunning backdrop of the Seaport Museum's iconic ship!

Advanced registration is encouraged for this event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Content is appropriate for anyone age 16 or older. Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on all tickets.

About the Hosts

Kylie Holloway is a performer, producer, and former tour guide. She currently makes a living writing jokes about climate change and curating the Ford Foundation's cornerstone series. You can find her work in McSweeney's, The Cut, Vox Media's Polygon and live in Brooklyn on The New York Times-recommended variety show "Bear Hug," as well as "Darling Tallie," hosted by Tallie Medel. Her passion project is Nevertheless She Existed-a comedy storytelling show that celebrates the forgotten women and queers of history. She spent 5 years working as a tour guide and consultant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Atlas Obscura, and at museums across the US. She'd love to hear what you're working on.

Cole Steffensen is a writer, comedian, and gay villain based in Brooklyn. He regularly performs stand up and sketch comedy across New York City and Brooklyn, especially at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC). He was a writer and performer on The PIT's house sketch team Kennedy's Mistress and debuted his one-man show "Following Coinfarts" at NYC Solocom. He also hosts the live variety-slash-game show series "Sports for Gays (and Curious Straights)" and has garnered millions of likes and views on his TikToks. In his day job, he's a tech salesman at a big fancy company, but he doesn't want you to feel intimidated. Ok, maybe just a little bit.