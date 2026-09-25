South Street Seaport Museum to Present October Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport

South Street Seaport Museum will present the October return of the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport Walking Tour. This engaging tour will be offered on October 17 at 5pm or October 26 or 28 at 6:30PM to share a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Tickets are now available and range from $30 to $40. Registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Treat yourself to the perfect spooky season walking tour! Join a 90-minute journey to unravel the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.﻿

This entertaining tour will get you in the spirit of Halloween with the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales that lurk in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide shares historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You can also test your 'Ear for Crime' in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour-a treat you won't want to miss, and definitely no trick!

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibitions on view is not included with your event ticket. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about General Admission tickets when you check in.

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