UNSINKABLE: POEMS INSPIRED BY THE TITANIC to Premiere at South Street Seaport Museum
Editors Margo Taft Stever, Sandra Yannone, and Susana H. Case will discuss the anthology's themes of migration, loss, and human connection at 213 Water Street.
South Street Seaport Museum announces Unsinkable: Poems Inspired by the Titanic, a free event set for September 30, 2026 at 6:30pm at 213 Water Street. Register at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/titanic-poems/.
What does the Titanic mean more than a century after its sinking? A ship, a tragedy, a symbol of human ambition-or something more?
Margo Taft Stever, Sandra Yannone, and Susana H. Case, the editors of Unsinkable: Poems Inspired by the Titanic, come together to answer these questions, read poems in the anthology, and explore the enduring cultural resonance of the Titanic. Bringing together an international chorus of poets, Unsinkable explores themes of migration, class, technology, loss, survival, and human connection. The collection moves beyond the familiar story of the disaster to consider the Titanic as metaphor, memory, and a vessel for stories that continue to resonate in the present. A Q&A with the audience and a reception Will Close the evening.
Come explore how more than a century of fascination with the Titanic continues to inspire new stories-and new ways of understanding one of history's most enduring maritime tragedies.
About the Speakers
Margo Taft Stever's latest chapbook is Bareback Rider (Broadstone Books, 2025). Her books include The End of Horses (Broadstone Books, 2022); Cracked Piano (CavanKerry Press, 2019); and Frozen Spring, 2002 Mid-List Press First Series Award for Poetry. She is founder and current board member of the Hudson Valley Writers Center and founder and an editor of Slapering Hol Press.
Sandra Yannone is the author of the chapbook, Fire at the Big Top (MoonPath Press, May 2026); two full-length collections, The Glass Studio (2024) and Boats for Women (2019); and co-editor of the anthology, Unsinkable: Poems Inspired by the Titanic (Salmon 2026). She hosts the international online reading series Cultivating Voices LIVE Poetry and is the poet laureate of Old Saybrook, CT.
Susana H. Case is the author of nine books of poetry, most recently, If This Isn't Love, Broadstone Books (2023), and co-editor with Margo Taft Stever of I Wanna Be Loved by You: Poems on Marilyn Monroe, Milk & Cake Press (2022), Honorable Mention for the Eric Hoffer Book Award. The Scottish Café, Slapering Hol Press was re-released in English/Polish as Kawiarnia Szkocka and in English/Ukrainian as Шотландська Кав'ярня.
Access to the historic ships and exhibitions on view is not included with your ticket to this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about General Admission tickets when you check in. General Admission is available Wednesday through Sunday, from 11am to 5pm and brings you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into all current exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. Your ticket also sets you on course to explore Maritime City, the Seaport Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission
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