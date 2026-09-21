UNSINKABLE: POEMS INSPIRED BY THE TITANIC to Premiere at South Street Seaport Museum

South Street Seaport Museum announces Unsinkable: Poems Inspired by the Titanic, a free event set for September 30, 2026 at 6:30pm at 213 Water Street. Register at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/titanic-poems/.

﻿What does the Titanic mean more than a century after its sinking? A ship, a tragedy, a symbol of human ambition-or something more?

Margo Taft Stever, Sandra Yannone, and Susana H. Case, the editors of Unsinkable: Poems Inspired by the Titanic, come together to answer these questions, read poems in the anthology, and explore the enduring cultural resonance of the Titanic. Bringing together an international chorus of poets, Unsinkable explores themes of migration, class, technology, loss, survival, and human connection. The collection moves beyond the familiar story of the disaster to consider the Titanic as metaphor, memory, and a vessel for stories that continue to resonate in the present. A Q&A with the audience and a reception Will Close the evening.

Come explore how more than a century of fascination with the Titanic continues to inspire new stories-and new ways of understanding one of history's most enduring maritime tragedies.

About the Speakers

Margo Taft Stever's latest chapbook is Bareback Rider (Broadstone Books, 2025). Her books include The End of Horses (Broadstone Books, 2022); Cracked Piano (CavanKerry Press, 2019); and Frozen Spring, 2002 Mid-List Press First Series Award for Poetry. She is founder and current board member of the Hudson Valley Writers Center and founder and an editor of Slapering Hol Press.

Sandra Yannone is the author of the chapbook, Fire at the Big Top (MoonPath Press, May 2026); two full-length collections, The Glass Studio (2024) and Boats for Women (2019); and co-editor of the anthology, Unsinkable: Poems Inspired by the Titanic (Salmon 2026). She hosts the international online reading series Cultivating Voices LIVE Poetry and is the poet laureate of Old Saybrook, CT.

Susana H. Case is the author of nine books of poetry, most recently, If This Isn't Love, Broadstone Books (2023), and co-editor with Margo Taft Stever of I Wanna Be Loved by You: Poems on Marilyn Monroe, Milk & Cake Press (2022), Honorable Mention for the Eric Hoffer Book Award. The Scottish Café, Slapering Hol Press was re-released in English/Polish as Kawiarnia Szkocka and in English/Ukrainian as Шотландська Кав'ярня.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 14 Hrs 04 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on South Street Seaport Museum Recent Articles South Street Seaport Museum to Present CLIMATE FILM FESTIVAL Screenings

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming