South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Monthly Sing-Alongs Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program will continue on the first Sunday of every month, presented in a hybrid format, both in-person at the Museum at 207 Water Street and virtually online via Zoom, allowing you to join from anywhere.

Now through April 2025, join the monthly sea-song sing along, hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, both in-person and virtual attendees are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each performance. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to participate in this free event.

Advanced in-person registration is encouraged, but walkups will be accommodated as possible.

Zoom Registration

For all Zoom attendees, advanced registration is required. Please note that due to capacity limitations, only a limited number of online participants will be able to lead a song during the event. You can register to join the Zoom event until the start of the program.

Extend Your Visit

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission