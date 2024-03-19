South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free Book Club Event For March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum announces the March selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is The Mad Girls of New York: A Nellie Bly Novel by Maya Rodale. The free event will be held on March 25, 2024, at 6:30pm, at McNally Jackson Seaport, 4 Fulton Street. You don't have to read the full selection to enjoy the event; everyone is welcome. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub

Join Seaport Museum staff for a timely read of The Mad Girls of New York: A Nellie Bly Novel by Maya Rodale, just in time for Women's History Month. This month, the book club selection is a compelling novel based on the story of fearless reporter Nellie Bly, who was determined to prove that a woman's place is on the front page.

Together we will step back in time to 1887 New York City, when Nellie Bly had ambitions beyond writing for the ladies' pages. We will follow along on her assignment to infiltrate Blackwell's Island Insane Asylum for women, an audacious endeavor that unfolded against the backdrop of swirling rumors about the deplorable conditions within the institution.

For months, rumors swirled about deplorable conditions at Blackwell's but no reporter was able to get in until Nellie feigned insanity, getting herself committed for ten days in the asylum. When we come together on March 25, we will discuss how once inside, Nellie befriended her fellow patients who helped her uncover shocking truths about the asylum.

The Mad Girls of New York is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the March meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. mcnallyjackson.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."