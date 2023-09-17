South Street Seaport Museum Announces Climate Week NYC

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Climate Week NYC, held from September 17–24, 2023.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 4 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Climate Week NYC

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Climate Week NYC, held from September 17-24, 2023. The largest annual climate event, Climate Week NYC, returns with over 400 in-person and virtual offerings to facilitate the transition, accelerate progress, and advocate for ongoing climate change awareness and solutions. The Seaport Museum is joining fellow climate-conscious organizations in support of this city-wide initiative by presenting a free public art exhibition and artist talk. Climate Week NYC is organized by the Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations, the City of New York, and allied climate-focused organizations. seaportmuseum.org/climate-week-nyc

Art at the Edge | Through September 23 | Pier 16 | Free

In partnership with Waterfront Alliance, Photoville, and The Howard Hughes Corporation, the Seaport Museum presents an outdoor temporary exhibition that harnesses the power of art to call attention to the dangers of a rising sea level and the urgent need for greater coastal resilience. In this new installation that is now on view, three local artists present climate-focused work to inspire, inform, and engage the public about the urgency of the climate crisis. Themes include coastal resilience, waterfront access, and the region's maritime culture and history. No registration needed. This free exhibition is outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome.

Inspiring Awareness and Action | September 20 | 6-7pm | Wavertree | Free

The Art at the Edge artists will be joined by moderator Cortney Koenig Worrall, President and CEO of Waterfront Alliance, and Adela Gondek, a lecturer in public and environmental ethics at Columbia University, for a discussion on their work and the various media used to foster climate awareness. Sign up now to attend this free panel discussion exploring how art can translate difficult climate concepts for the general public and how artists support the work of climate activism. This program is presented in partnership with Waterfront Alliance, Photoville, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome.

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Museum has to offer? Stop by the red tent at Pier 16 to get a Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

About Climate Group

Climate Group focus on systems with the highest emissions and where networks--both governments and businesses--have the greatest opportunity to drive climate change. The organization builds large and influential networks and holds organisations accountable, turning their commitments into action. theclimategroup.org

About The Waterfront Alliance

The Waterfront Alliance builds, transforms, revitalizes, and protects accessible waterfronts for all communities. Started as a project of The Municipal Art Society of New York, it became an independent organization in 2007 when a group of leading activists, businesses, foundations, and civic organizations came together with the goal of making the New York and New Jersey harbor a shared, resilient, and accessible resource for all. Since then, the Waterfront Alliance has grown into a coalition of more than 1,100 organizations working together to bring about real change to our region's waterways and 700 miles of shoreline. waterfrontalliance.org

About Photoville

Photoville is a New York-based non-profit organization that works to promote a wider understanding and increased access to the art of photography for all. Founded in 2011 in Brooklyn, NY, Photoville was built on the principles of addressing cultural equity and inclusion, which we are always striving for, by ensuring that the artists we exhibit are diverse in gender, class, and race. photoville.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells took the stage of the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! Watch the speech in this video!

2
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing The Spark of Creation from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Photo
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen

Watch Liz Callaway sing 'The Spark of Creation' from Children of Eden in a video released via her new newsletter!

3
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Tech Problems Photo
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Tech Problems

The Friday night audience of Sweeney Todd on Broadway attended a different sort of tale this evening as a set malfunction prevented the massive production from proceeding as usual.

4
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19 Photo
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

The Atlantic Theater Company has canceled this weekend's performances of Infinite Life, the world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker due to Covid. Performances from September 15- 17 will be affected by the cancellation. 

More Hot Stories For You

Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her KitchenVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set MalfunctionSWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set Malfunction
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You