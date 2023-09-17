South Street Seaport Museum Announces Climate Week NYC

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Climate Week NYC, held from September 17-24, 2023. The largest annual climate event, Climate Week NYC, returns with over 400 in-person and virtual offerings to facilitate the transition, accelerate progress, and advocate for ongoing climate change awareness and solutions. The Seaport Museum is joining fellow climate-conscious organizations in support of this city-wide initiative by presenting a free public art exhibition and artist talk. Climate Week NYC is organized by the Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations, the City of New York, and allied climate-focused organizations. seaportmuseum.org/climate-week-nyc

Art at the Edge | Through September 23 | Pier 16 | Free

In partnership with Waterfront Alliance, Photoville, and The Howard Hughes Corporation, the Seaport Museum presents an outdoor temporary exhibition that harnesses the power of art to call attention to the dangers of a rising sea level and the urgent need for greater coastal resilience. In this new installation that is now on view, three local artists present climate-focused work to inspire, inform, and engage the public about the urgency of the climate crisis. Themes include coastal resilience, waterfront access, and the region's maritime culture and history. No registration needed. This free exhibition is outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome.

Inspiring Awareness and Action | September 20 | 6-7pm | Wavertree | Free

The Art at the Edge artists will be joined by moderator Cortney Koenig Worrall, President and CEO of Waterfront Alliance, and Adela Gondek, a lecturer in public and environmental ethics at Columbia University, for a discussion on their work and the various media used to foster climate awareness. Sign up now to attend this free panel discussion exploring how art can translate difficult climate concepts for the general public and how artists support the work of climate activism. This program is presented in partnership with Waterfront Alliance, Photoville, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome.

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Museum has to offer? Stop by the red tent at Pier 16 to get a Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

About Climate Group

Climate Group focus on systems with the highest emissions and where networks--both governments and businesses--have the greatest opportunity to drive climate change. The organization builds large and influential networks and holds organisations accountable, turning their commitments into action. theclimategroup.org

About The Waterfront Alliance

The Waterfront Alliance builds, transforms, revitalizes, and protects accessible waterfronts for all communities. Started as a project of The Municipal Art Society of New York, it became an independent organization in 2007 when a group of leading activists, businesses, foundations, and civic organizations came together with the goal of making the New York and New Jersey harbor a shared, resilient, and accessible resource for all. Since then, the Waterfront Alliance has grown into a coalition of more than 1,100 organizations working together to bring about real change to our region's waterways and 700 miles of shoreline. waterfrontalliance.org

About Photoville

Photoville is a New York-based non-profit organization that works to promote a wider understanding and increased access to the art of photography for all. Founded in 2011 in Brooklyn, NY, Photoville was built on the principles of addressing cultural equity and inclusion, which we are always striving for, by ensuring that the artists we exhibit are diverse in gender, class, and race. photoville.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org